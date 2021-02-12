BB 14: Rubina Dilaik Deserves To Win The Trophy, Says Bipasha

Very soon, we are going to witness the winner of Bigg Boss 14. In the ticket to the finale task, there were three contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. However, Aly was out of the game as he had less sacks in his barrel. Finally, there were two contestants Rubina and Rahul. The house was divided into two teams. At the end of the game, Rubina became the winner of the task and she has got the ticket to the finale. Nikki Tamboli also got the entry to the finale week of the show.

Rubina is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Some of the netizens are saying that she is the only contestant in BiggBoss who gives entertainment, shows her emotions, shows her devil side..Shows her caring nature..She truly is an best contestant and deserves to win the trophy...!

Bollywood heroine, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and said that Rubina Dilak should surely win. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."

Okay, judge me for watching #BiggBoss but this lady #RubinaDilaik

deserves all the appreciation. Strong headed, dignified and graceful in her approach. She has survived the entire season without hurling abuses at anyone. Oh yes, that’s quite a feat in #BB. @RubiDilaik @ashukla09 — Nidhi Taneja (India TV) (@nidhiindiatv) February 11, 2021

Here is what the Twitterati is saying about Rubina Dilaik.

I am rooting for #RubinaDilaik.. starting se jitna show dekha, she was/is my sentimental fav. Since now we are so close to the finale, I really want her to lift the trophy, so my best wishes to all the fandoms voting for their favs! Let's support our favs in a dignified way! — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) February 11, 2021

Ex contestant of #Biggboss 10 and Tv Actor #RohanMehra in his Recent interview:- #RubinaDilaik Ne show ko woh sab kuch diya hai jiska jarurat hai Aur winner Wahi hota hai jo show ko Top most priority De

She is Deserving winner 🏆

Thanks @rohan4747 for your words#RubinaForTheWin pic.twitter.com/NPDjMIzqdU — RUBINA DILAIK OFFICIAL FC💎 (@RubinaDilaik_) February 12, 2021

OMG.. Millions of impressions for Rubina on Insta. So many blue tick handles supporting on Twitter and she winning all polls on YouTube. Such a good day! #RubinaDilaik#RubinaForTheWin

DOSTON KI DOST RUBINA — Akshay (@Akshay28D) February 11, 2021