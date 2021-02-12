BB 14: Rubina Dilaik Deserves To Win The Trophy, Says Bipasha

Feb 12, 2021, 10:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Very soon, we are going to witness the winner of Bigg Boss 14. In the ticket to the finale task, there were three contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. However, Aly was out of the game as he had less sacks in his barrel. Finally, there were two contestants Rubina and Rahul. The house was divided into two teams. At the end of the game, Rubina became the winner of the task and she has got the ticket to the finale. Nikki Tamboli also got the entry to the finale week of the show.

Rubina is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Some of the netizens are saying that she is the  only contestant in BiggBoss who gives entertainment, shows her emotions, shows her devil side..Shows her caring nature..She truly is an best contestant and deserves to win the trophy...!

Bollywood heroine, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and said that Rubina Dilak should surely win. Sharing the pic, she wrote,  "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."

Here is what the Twitterati is saying about Rubina Dilaik.

