Delhi Police is all praises for the team of HIT: The First Case

Recently Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and the director of HIT: The First Case, Dr Sailesh Kolanu organised a special screening for Delhi Police where the entire team reached and graced this important event.

Post the Screening, Delhi Police was extremely happy with the story of the movie. They appreciated the film for showcasing the real investigative cop world in HIT: The First Case.

We thank the cast and crew of #HitTheFirstCase for screening an exclusive for #DelhiPolice personnel. Wishing the team the very best for its release.@RajkummarRao @sanyamalhotra07 @TSeries https://t.co/x3XwEAs6he — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 12, 2022

Catch out this edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller only on the 15th of July, 2022 in the theatres near you.