Delhi's 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies By Suicide

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar reportedly died by suicide on Thursday, June 25. The girl had over 1.1 million followers on the video sharing platform and posted her last video on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed that she was found dead at her residence and confirmed suicide, according to a channel.

She lived with her family and was found dead in her room at 9 pm on Wednesday night, June 24.

No suicide note was found, police said.

The news was also shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

He wrote on Instagram, "Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this (sic)."

Her death news comes close to the shocking death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Police said he had died by suicide and that he was under medication for depression.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)