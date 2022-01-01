Deepthi Sunaina Waited till Bigg Boss Ended to Announce Breakup With Shannu?

When Deepthi Sunaina reached the Annapurna Studios on the eve of her boyfriend Shannu's birthday, she grabbed the headlines. However, things took a drastic turn following Shannu's behaviour in the house. He was not only seen getting close to housemate Siri Hanmanth, but also caught hugging and kissing Siri which gave him bad publicity. Also, these careless gestures of Shannu in the house are said to have upset Deepthi a great deal even though she didn't show it.

Deepthi Sunaina unfollowed Shannu on instagram thereafter leading to speculations of a possible breakup between the two.

However, Deepthi clarified in a social media post that both she and Shannu had mutually agreed to not follow each other on social media.

Just when people had thought the two were on the verge of breakup, Deepthi visited the Bigg Boss house which put an end to all rumours.

However, rumours of Shannu-Deepthi breakup resurfaced after the two were not seen in public after Shannu's Bigg Boss exit.

And Deepthi was seen posting one update after another, pretty much like actress Samantha hinting at her back to single status.

Now, in her latest social media post, Deepthi Sunaina has officially announced that she has broken up with her boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Now, Deepthi fans say that she was decent enough to wait till Shannu's Bigg Boss exit to do this which was nice on her part.

