Deepthi Sunaina Still In Love With Shannu?

Deepthi Sunaina announced her breakup with Shanmukh Jaswanth on January 1. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note in which she said that their 5-year-long relationship has also been very tough to deal with their own demons.

She wrote, "After a lot of thoughtful consideration and contemplation, Shanmukh and I have mutually decided to move on in our personal lives and pursue our own individual paths going forward."

Deepthi Sunaina is one of the persons who stay active on social media and shares her videos and photos. She enjoys an incredible fan following. Most of the people loved Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh as a couple and they wanted them to get married soon. But, the story of Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh took a different turn.

Recently, Deepthi Sunaina shared a photo on her Instagram in which one could see her showing her tattoos. She captioned the post, "Being happy is self-responsibility. Another human cannot fulfill that for you." To this post, one of the netizens wrote that she is still in love with Shannu.

For another post also, one of the netizens commented that Deepthi Sunaina is missing Shannu.

On the professional front, Shanmukh and Deepthi Sunaina are quite busy with their works. We wish all the very best for them and they should achieve what they want in their lives.

