Deepthi Sunaina Has Moved on From Shannu, Here's Proof

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth ended their five years of relationship in 2022. Deepthi took to her Instagram and shared a post on January 1st and announced the news. She wrote, "These last 5 years have not just been times of joy affection and growth for both of us, but also very tough to deal with our demons."

Shanmukh Jaswanth also reacted to the news and said that "She has all the rights to take the decision! She has been through a lot till now. I finally want her to be Happy and Peaceful."

It is all known knowledge that Shanmukh Jaswanth went to Bigg Boss house and was the runner-up of the show. When he was in the show, Deepthi Sunaina supported him a lot. After Shannu came out of the house, Deepthi unfollowed Shanmukh and this gave rise to many rumours. Finally, on January 1st, both of them confirmed the news of their breakup.

After the breakup, Deepthi Sunaina has moved on from Shannu and is trying to focus on her career. In a live session, Deepthi Sunaina said that she never focussed on her career earlier but now she wants to focus on her professional life. Recently, Deepthi Sunaina shared a post on her Instagram story in which it was written 'Nenu puli ma Dad ala pencharu'...Here is the post.

