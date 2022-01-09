Deepthi Sunaina Following Samantha's Breakup Strategy for Happiness?

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth ended their relationship after five years of love. Ever since she announced separation from Shanmukh, she has been sharing some posts on Instagram. She is one of the persons who stay active on social media. A couple of days ago, she shared a video in which she could be seen along with her father. She captioned the video as, "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." She also shared an Instagram story that tells that Deepthi has moved on from Shannu.

A day ago, Deepthi shared a few pictures on her Instagram in which one could see her with a happy and smiling face.

Some of the netizens are comparing the breakup of Shannu and Deepu with that of Chay and Sam's breakup. Now, few netizens are tweeting that Deepthi Sunaina is following Samantha's breakup strategy for happiness. It is all known knowledge that Samantha who stays active on Instagram has been posting pictures from her vacation and motivational quotes after her breakup with Chay. It looks like Deepthi wants to be happy and wants to focus completely on her professional career.