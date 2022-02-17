Deepthi Sunaina to Enter Bigg Boss Nonstop as Contestant?

Bigg Boss Telugu fans are sleepless ever since the makers dropped the first promo of Bigg Boss nonstop season 1. The viewers just can't wait to know who are the contestants to be entering the glass house in the OTT format of the show. The latest we hear is that a popular face from one of the previous Bigg Boss seasons is likely to be roped in for Bigg Boss non stop by the makers.

It is now being rumoured that Deepthi Sunaina, ex Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, will enter the Bigg Boss Non-Stop show. According to rumors, the makers of Bigg Boss Non-Stop have got in contact with Deepthi Sunaina to sign a contract. We all know that she is one of the most active members on the social media who creates a buzz and grabs headlines every other day. However, we are not sure of this piece of news is a rumour or contains some truth. We have to wait for an official announcement.

In recent times, Deepthi has been the most searched celebrity as a result of her break up with her boyfriend, Shanmukh Jaswanth, who is the most popular Telugu Youtuber. Shanmukh and Deepthi broke up after Shannu stepped out of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 show. The reason is unknown, but rumours say that Shannu's romance with Siri in the glass house might be one of the reasons.

Bigg Boss Telugu viewers would be thrilled to see Deepthi back in the Bigg Boss Non stop house. Buzz has it that the makers are offering Deepthi a huge remuneration to be part of the show. However, let's see if Deepthi signs the deal or not. The names of contestants who are rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss Non stop are Anchor Sravanthi, Anchor Shiva, Vishwak movie hero Arjun, Anil Rathod Model, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, 7 Arts Sarayu, Akhil, and Ariyana. Bigg Boss Non Stop will premiere on February 26 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.