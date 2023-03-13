Deepika Padukone's Glamorous Avatar For Oscar 2023
Finally, Deepika Padukone Oscar 2023 look was revealed on social media. She looks gorgeous in an elegant black gown paired with velvet gloves and a diamond necklace. Deepika Padukone attended the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter. Deepika Padukone praised the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and welcomed singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on stage for their performance.
Proud moment 💕 Deepika Padukone announced RRR’s Naatu Naatu performance at #Oscars #DeepikaAtOscars pic.twitter.com/kLbZHt9BJY
— Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 13, 2023