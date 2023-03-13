Deepika Padukone's Glamorous Avatar For Oscar 2023

Mar 13, 2023, 08:39 IST
Finally, Deepika Padukone Oscar 2023 look was revealed on social media. She looks gorgeous in an elegant black gown paired with velvet gloves and a diamond necklace. Deepika Padukone attended the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter. Deepika Padukone praised the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and welcomed singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on stage for their performance.


