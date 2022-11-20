Deepika Das Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 completed its eight weeks and entered its ninth week with a lot of suspense in the house. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are giving controversial content to the audience and keeping them glued to their television to watch the drama. On the other hand, Rupesh Rajanna, Prashanth Sambargi, and Arun Sagar are not leaving a stone behind to get into fights or ugly arguments in the tasks. BBK9 viewers are having debates Nd discussions on the tasks and judging mistakes.

Meanwhile. Deepika Das is the eighth contestant to get an exit pass from the show. Deepika Das's elimination was unexpected and viewers were shocked. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting results Rupesh Rajanna was at the bottom. Anyway, BBK9 viewers are upset because they expected Deepika in the top five grand finale list.