Dear Army, Nothing 'Butter' Than This! Suga Says BTS Eyeing Grammy's Win

BTS, the South Korean megaband, announced on Friday that its latest single "Butter" would be renewed for a Grammy Award, building on their success last year when they became the first Korean pop group to receive a Grammy nomination.

The seven-member boy band was nominated but did not win an award. The Army, as BTS fans are called, slammed the organisers for using BTS as eye candy at the Grammy ceremony as the Bangtan Boys performed their hit single "Dynamite" at the Grammy's ceremony.

"Of course we would like to win a Grammy. That's still valid and we are aiming to work for it once again with 'Butter,' and hoping for good results," songwriter and rapper Suga told in a news conference in Seoul.

"Butter," the group's second English-language single after "Dynamite," was a funky summer hit.

BTS will perform the new song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Monday, where it has earned four nominations, the most for a K-pop artist, including top duo/group and top-selling song for "Dynamite."

Vocalist Jimin expressed disappointment that BTS will be unable to meet fans for the eighth anniversary of the group's debut next month because of Covid, which will be commemorated digitally rather than in person.