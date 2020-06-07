HYDERABAD: Former Australian Cricket Captain David Warner is not leaving any stone un turned to wow the audience with his TikTok videos and we think it has become a daily task for the cricketer to post TikTok videos on his social media ever since the lockdown has started.

Sticking to the trends, the active TikToker is making funny to some interesting videos. The left-handed batsman has become the talk of the town during these days. Now, the cricketer has shared a video in which one could see the entire family of Warner shaking their legs to a "Bhangra" dance.

However, there was no synchronisation of the steps but we think it doesn't matter. Dancing with fun and enjoying the act is more important, isn't it? As the days are passing, Candice Warner is improving a lot in her dancing style and is performing with much grace and attitude. Just observe her. Here is the video, just check it out.

Warner in the past also shared a few videos in which he and his family members tried to perform on some of the Indian dance numbers. Thanks to Candice Warner for supporting her husband all the time and she is also enjoying doing these fun sessions along with him during the lockdown period.

Here is one more fun video from the Instagram account of David Warner. He captioned the video as, "Candice I told you these chairs are shocking!! Listen for once to the man of the house." Have a look at the video.

Another video of David Warner and his wife Candice Warner. Check it out.