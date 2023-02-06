Dating Rumours Spark as Imran Khan and Lekha Washington Spotted Hand in Hand

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) fame was seen with a rumoured girlfriend and actor Lekha Washington. Both actors were spotted in Mumbai and they were holding hands.

Lekha has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. Both Lekha and Imran were last seen together in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013) movie. The pair were linked up earlier too but they maintained silence of their alleged relationship. After their recent pic went viral, rumours about their alleged relationship are once again flying thick and fast.

Imran, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew, was married to his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik. They got married in 2011 and have a daughter too. However, eight years after marriage, rumours started making rounds that the couple got separated.

