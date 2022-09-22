Dasara Special Event Rarandoi Pandaga Cheddam on Zee Telugu

Hyderabad: Festivals bring us the joy and provide us a great opportunity to spend some quality time with the family. To make your family and festival time more memorable and entertaining, Zee Telugu always has something in store. On the close heels of a highly entertaining Vinayaka Chavithi event, the channel is now coming up with a mega Dasara event – Rarandoi Pandaga Cheddam – marking the beginning of the Navratri. The event, hosted by Pradeep Machiraju and featuring film stars to television biggies, will ensure a laughing riot on September 25 (Sunday) at 6 pm, so don’t miss out!

The event, designed on the Mass versus Class theme, will see massy boys taking on classy girls, with Baba Bhaskar and Amani leading their respective teams. With simple yet funny games, ranging from ramp walks and reel-making challenge to bobbatlu making and many more, the event will be a complete entertainer. The show will be also graced by the ever-energetic Rohini, Ravi Kiran, and Navya among other television celebs. For a change, the singers from the last two seasons of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be seen playing a powerful act on Goddess Durga, while singer Kalpana will be seen shaking a leg with Baba Bhaskar. Moreover, funny skits by Saddam and Venu, and guest entries from the teams of ‘Writer Padmabushan’ and ‘Alluri’ in between will take the entertainment quotient higher by a few notches.

To cap off the event, a funny interview sequence of Pradeep, where he will be seen in a dual role, will surely wins the hearts of many. So, stay tuned to Zee Telugu this Sunday to kick-start Navratri on an entertaining note.

