Darshan's Roberrt Creates Box Office History, Collections To Cross 70 Crores

Darshan's Roberrt has brought back happiness to theatre owners. After a one-year lull following the coronavirus break, theatres in Karnataka seem to be running to packed houses thanks to recent Sandalwood releases Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru and Darshan's Roberrt. Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt hit theatres on Mahashivaratri (March 11). The film which opened to a great response racked up a whopping Rs 17.24 crores on the very first day of its release. This is a record in itself.

Now, the film has created a new record in its collections after running successfully for three days at the box office. The Kannada version of Roberrt was released worldwide and the movie raked in Rs 12.78 crores at the box office on the second day of its theatrical run. Over the weekend, Roberrt collections picked up and the movie collected Rs 14.10 crores at the ticket window on Day 3 taking the official total collections of Darshan's Roberrt to a whopping Rs 44.12 crores.

The numbers are only expected to go up considering today is a Sunday. Darshan's Roberrt is likely to touch the 50 crore mark at the end of day 4 at the box office.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version of Roberrt made Rs 3.12 crore on its first day despite new Telugu releases like Sreekaram, Jathi Ratnalu and Gaali Sampath hitting the screens on the same day. So the collections from the Telugu version of Roberrt is expected to reach Rs 10 crores by the end of today taking the total collections of the movie to Rs 70 crores which will be a huge record for any Kannada movie.

Roberrt is running to packed houses across the country. Darshan's character in Roberrt has come in for a lot of appreciation. The movie is helmed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda.

