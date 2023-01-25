Darshan's Kranti First Day Collection Prediction

Challenging Star Darshan's hugely awaited movie, Kranti is all set to arrive in Theatres tomorrow to coincide with the Republic Day holiday

Expectations are riding high as his previous movie, Robert was a blockbuster.

Kranti stars V Harikrishna and stars Rachita Ram and V Ravichandran in key roles. The film's trailers and teaser are hits and the songs are chartbusters.

The advanced booking of tickets began a week ago with most of the theatres running houseful for Kranti the first day first show.

D Boss fans are thrilled and celebrating the arrival of the movie as a festival. The long weekend is expected to help boost the box office figures.

Talking about Kranti first day collection prediction at the box office, as per trade analysts the Darshan movie is likely to take in anywhere between 10 to 15 crores on the very first day.

Watch this space for Kranti movie review and box office reports.

