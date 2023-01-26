Darshan Movie Kranti Leak: Report Piracy Here

Darshan’s Kranti, the most awaited Sandalwood movie, hit the big screen today. Kranti is getting a positive response from the audience. Netizens are praising the action scenes and dialogues in the movie, but few say that Kranti's storyline is outdated. Anyway, Kranti screens are occupied this weekend. The IMDb rates Krathi 3 out of 5. Meanwhile, Darshan fans shared a few action scenes from the film on social media platforms. On the other hand, Kranti got leaked on piracy websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others. Kranti makers resolving the issue and removing the piracy copies from unfamous websites.

#Kranti is a very well narrated story regarding Govt and privatization of schools.#Dboss elevations is just 🔥🔥

Screen presence of co-actors 💯

Rapid BGM is good! Quality is top notch and lavish.

Reality and social issues is more GRIPPING in the movie.

Dialogues 👑

CLIMAX 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vp8LaajsZN — ಆಪದ್ಬಾಂಧವ _ᴷʳᵃⁿᵗⁱ ᴼⁿ ²⁶ᵗʰ ᴶᵃⁿ (@DbossD56) January 26, 2023

Kranti is an action drama film written and directed by V. Harikrishna. It is produced by B. Suresha with Shylaja Nag, under the Media House Studio. It stars Darshan, Rachita Ram and Ravichandran and Sumalatha ambarish the lead roles, marking their third collaboration, after Bulbul and Ambareesha. The music is also composed by V. Harikrishna. The plot revolves around Kranti Rayanna, an NRI business magnate arrives at his hometown to save his government school from demolition by anti-social elements.