Darsh Chandrappa Earnings From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is set for another brand new week. In the Super Sunday with Sudeep episode, BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep lashed out at Aryavardhan Guruji for making controversial comments about the TV reality show. We can say that yesterday's weekend episode was a fiery one—with Aryavardhan and Kichcha Sudeep having a war of words.

Netizens say that this is the second time Kichcha Sudeep was seen losing his cool and yelling at a contestant in the Bigg Boss house ever sine he became a host.

After a lot drama, BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep evicted Darsh Chandrappa from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Darsh Chandrappa is the third contestant to be eliminated from the BBK9 house. Darsh Chandrappa played well, but we guess he failed to live up to the audience' expectations. He was also part of the ugly spats during the captaincy task. Yet, Darsh Chandrappa did not seem to impress the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 viewers, which led to his elimination from the show.

As per reports, Colors Kannada reportedly paid Darsh Chandrappa around Rs 2.5 lakhs per week. The total money Darsh Chandrappa earned from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is estimated to be around Rs 7.5 lakh. Darsh Chandrappa is an actor and he also the founding CEO and of Darsh Production, a bangalore based broadcast and media production company.