Darling Prabhas Marks 18 Years In TFI | Fans Tollywood Praise Telugu Rebel Star

The handsome hunk of Tollywood Prabhas has successfully completed 18 years in the Telugu film industry. He stepped into the world of Tollywood with the flick, Eeswar. The film turned out as a decent hit and later acted in many movies like Varsham, Chatrapathi, Chakram, Billa, Darling, Mr Perfect, Baahubali, etc. Prabhas has become 'Darling' to many and he continues to be one of the busiest stars in the film industry. He has managed to uphold an aura of elegance and with each passing day, he has improved a lot. He never steps back to experiment with his roles and is known for his dedication and hard work.

For Baahubali, we have seen Prabhas spending a couple of years and he didn't do any films during the shooting of Baahubali. After Baahubali series, Prabhas has gained a pan-Indian image and now he has fans across the globe. On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in grand celluloid, Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. After Radhe Shyam, he will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush and an untitled Nag Ashwin's movie.

Prabhas' first film, Eeswar directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, released on 11th November 2002. Prabhas has completed 18 years of journey in TFI. Now, the hashtag #18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas is trending on Twitter. Tollywood celebs and fan pages are sharing their messages on social media. Here are some of the messages.

