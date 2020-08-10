Natasha Suri, an Indian actress and former Miss India World on Sunday said that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to a news agency, Natasha said that, "I had gone to Pune taking all the necessary precautions. When I came back, on August 3, I fell sick. I had fever, sore throat so I got myself tested and it turned out COVID-19 positive."

She further added that her family members are also feeling sick, so she is under quarantine and is taking medications. She asserted that they have also undergone tests and the reports are awaited.

Natasha Suri made her debut as an actor in 2016 with the film, King Liar. She acted in the web series like 'Inside Edge'.

She will be seen in Dangerous, a Hindi action-thriller web series written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora will be seen in the key roles in the series and it will stream on MX Player from August 14, 2020.

Natasha said that she is not able to participate in the promotions of 'Dangerous', starting from August 10th. She said that she is excited for the project and is very happy to work with the team of Dangerous.

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are acting together for Dangerous after five years. The story is all about a young millionaire (Karan) whose wife is kidnapped, and his ex-girlfriend (Bipasha) is sent to probe the case.

Bipasha said that, "Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan onscreen again. 'Dangerous' was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again." Here is the official trailer of Dangerous.