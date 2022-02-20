Dangal Actress Zaira Slams Hijab Ban In Karnataka

Hijab Row Ban intensified in Karantaka. The Karnataka High Court adjourned the hearing in the case till February 21. Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a lengthy note and called hijab an obligation to God and not a choice. Zaira wrote, "I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment."

She further added, "The inherited notion of hijab being a choice is an ill-informed one. It's often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn't a choice but an obligation in Islam. Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to."

She also wrote, "I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment."

Zaira Wasim concluded the post by saying, "Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You're attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticizing them while they're imprisoned in what you've constructed. There is no other option to encourage them to choose differently. What is this if not a bias with people who confirm it acting in support of it?"