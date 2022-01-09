Daksha Nagarkar shake her legs with Naga Chaitanya in a celebration song in Bangarraju

Delhi beauty, Daksha Nagarkar, who has scored back to back hits with Hushaaru and Zombie Reddy, got a chance to be a part of Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju. She roped in to shake her legs with Naga Chaitanya in a celebration song.

She recently shot for a song with the star on a grand scale in RFC and Mysuru, This comes as a pleasant surprise from Daksha who has been very selective and does not go on a signing marathon like other new comers

Daksha describes Chay as her ‘first dance co-star on screen’. “We had a few rehearsals before going for the song shoot. He was very patient and forthcoming when I repeatedly rehearsed a few moves,” Daksha reveals, adding that the experience of working for the song was amazing.

The actress bonded with Chay over jokes, and also met Nagarjuna when he came to shoot his scenes for the film, making it a ‘double delight’. She says she had several conversations with him. “I asked him about his fascination for tattoos, love for snakes, etc. He even showed me his latest tattoos (full arm tattoo),” reveals Daksha.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Having Anup Ruben’s music, the movie is set to hit the screens on January 14.

apart from this she is also touted to make her Tamil debut with Star hero Detail’s will be announced soon , … things seems to be lunging up for this Delhi beauty.