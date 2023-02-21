Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: RRR Bags Film of The Year Award
MUMBAI: SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR bagged the Film of the Year Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards ceremony held on Monday night.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is one of the country’s highest awards presented in the field of cinema. The Directorate of Film Festivals announced the list of winners for the year 2023 last night. Kannada film actor and director Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor Award while Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhat won the Best Actor and Actress awards respectively.
Complete List of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 Winners:
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Film of The Year: RRR
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actress In A Supporting Role: Sheeba Chadha for Doctor G
Best Actor In A Web Series: Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys
Best Actress In A Web Series: Shefali Shah for Delhi Crime Season 2
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Best Actor In A Negative Role: Dulquer Salmaan for Chup: Revenge of the Artist
Best Actress In A Negative Role: Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
