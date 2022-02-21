Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Complete Winner's List

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: On Sunday, various celebrities attended the famous Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, including Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani. Ahan Shetty, Satish Kaushik, and Sanya Malhotra were among the guests at the event, which took place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Lucky Ali performed his evergreen song "O Sanam" in a lovely way. The award for Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry went to veteran actress Asha Parekh, who was dressed in a blue saree. The Best Actor Award went to Ranveer Singh for his role in "83," while the Best Actress Award went to Kriti Sanon for her work in "Mimi."

Here Is The Complete List Of Winners:

1. Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry - Asha Parekh

2. Best International Feature Film - `Another Round"

3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for "State of Siege: Temple Attack"

4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for "Haseena Dilruba"

5. Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for "Kaagaz"

6. Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for "Bell Bottom"

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for "Antim: The Final Truth".

8. People`s Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dasani

9. People`s Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan

10. Best Film - `Shershaah"

Also Read: Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Exchange Notes on Instagram

11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for "83"

12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for "Mimi"

13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for "Tadap"

14. Film of the Year - "Pushpa: The Rise"

15. Best Web Series - "Candy"

16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for "The Family Man 2".

17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for "Aranyak"

18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

20. Best Short Film – "Pauli"

21. Television Series of the Year – ‘Anupama’

22. Best Actor in a Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi."

23. Best Actress in a Television Series: Shraddha Arya for "Kundali Bhagya".

24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

26. Critics' Best Film – "Sardar Udham"

27. Critics' Best Actor—Sidharth Malhotra for "Shershaah".

28. Critics' Best Actress: Kiara Advani for "Shershaah"

The star-studded evening paid tribute to the remarkable performers who have made significant contributions to Indian cinema.