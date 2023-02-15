Kannada actor/director Rishab Shetty whose blockbuster movie Kantara became a pan-India hit won the most promising actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023.

This was announced by Abhishek Mishra, who is a member of the Central Censor Board and the CEO of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in a letter shared with the media on Wednesday.

Rishab who is riding high on Kantara's success met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday when the PM had come to Bengaluru for the Aero India 2023 inauguration.

The actor was elated that the Prime Minister had watched Kantara and spoken at length with him about the nuances of the film.

He along with KGF star Yash and a few other prominent Kannada stars and cricketers met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about the meeting, Rishab took to Twitter and wrote, “Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed the role of the Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia."

The award ceremony will be held on February 20 at the Taj Land End Hotel in Mumbai. Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival is one of them and many talents are honored with this award every year.

Apparently, Rishab is gearing up for Kantara -2, which is touted to be a prequel set in the early 1900s.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Rishab Shetty Reveals PM Modi Praised Kantara During Their Meeting