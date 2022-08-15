Current Positions of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has become the most popular OTT reality show with the highest viewership. We can say that BBKOTT is doing better than the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil OTT versions. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada are Lokesh, Jayashree Aradhaya, Kiran Yogeshwar, Chaitra Halikere, Rakesh Adiga, Akshatha Kuki, Roopesh Shetty, Arjun Ramesh, Spoorthi Gowda, Somanna Machimada, Sanya Iyer, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Jashwanth and Nandu. Kiran Yogeshwar is the first contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house.

Contestants are trying to understand the game and perform well in the tasks. In the first week of tasks, Lokesh and Arjun Ramesh got injured. Anyway, contestants are giving good content to the show and making the audience glued to their phones. With the first week's performance of the contestant, viewers decided to whom they should give support and gave position. Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are getting a huge craze from the crowd.

Check out current position of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants

1. Rakesh Adiga

2. Roopesh Shetty

3. Jashwanth

4. Lokesh

5. Arjun Ramesh

6. Akshatha Kuki

7. Sanya Iyer

8. Somanna Machimada

9. Spoorthi Gowda

10. Aryavardhan Guruji

11. Jayashree Aradhaya

12. Sonu Srinivas Gowda