Critics Choice Awards: RRR Wins Best Foreign Film, Best Song

Jan 16, 2023, 11:52 IST
SS Rajamouli's film  RRR continues to make India proud again by winning two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. At a ceremony held in Los Angeles, the film won the awards for Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film.

The official Twitter account of RRR shared the news and also shared a video of MM Keeravaani's acceptance speech. "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!" read the caption.

