Critics Choice Awards: RRR Wins Best Foreign Film, Best Song

SS Rajamouli's film RRR continues to make India proud again by winning two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. At a ceremony held in Los Angeles, the film won the awards for Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film.

The official Twitter account of RRR shared the news and also shared a video of MM Keeravaani's acceptance speech. "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!" read the caption.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Naatu Naatu Again!! 🕺🕺❤️‍🔥 Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG💥💥 #RRRMovie Here’s @mmkeeravaani’s acceptance speech!! pic.twitter.com/d4qcxXkMf7 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023

