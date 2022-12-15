Critics Choice Awards 2023: In a proud moment for the Telugu film industry, RRR director SS Rajamouli finds his name alongside Hollywood directors like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg in the nominations for the Best Director Category at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

RRR the period action film secured five nominations at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards including Best Picture and Best Director on Wednesday. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie was also nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for Telugu track Naatu Naatu, and Best Visual Effects categories. The nominations were announced by the Los Angeles-based Critics Choice Association on its official website.

RRR director SS Rajamouli will compete with James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Damien Chazelle (Babylon), Todd Field (Tar), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere At Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) in the Best Director category.

Pan India film RRR has now gone global and has been receiving appreciation and accolades by the foreign media and people who have watched the film. What a proud moment SS Rajamouli garu said Ram Charan in a tweet after the film bagged two Golden Globes nominations.Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema Honoured RRR Movie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the Golden Globes. Congratulations team RRR!!, Ram Charan tweeted.

What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu!

Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema ❤️

Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dZuNpx2Es8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 13, 2022

Also Read: Prabhas Congratulates RRR Team For Golden Globes Awards Nominations