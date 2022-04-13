Crime Thriller Ballia Kaand Poster Out

Crime Thrillers are reserved for the most fearless of movie fanatics. Do you also love watching conflicts, unexpected twists, crazy suspense, brutal drama, and good action sequences that have you on the edge of your seats? Well, your search ends here.

Eksha Entertainment presents the first look of the most awaited Hindi Crime Thriller: “Ballia Kaand.” The poster is getting a very good response from the audience. We are sure this web series will keep your eyes glued to the screen and will definitely get your blood pumping. You will not have the time to munch on your popcorn because this series will not let you lose your attention.

Starring Harry Josh, Ramit Thakur, Ranaksh Rana, Sharon Pandey, Upasana Halder and Puja Agarwal. Produced by Ekansh Bachchan and Directed by Neel Pandey.

As per the Producer Ekansh Bachchan, “The web series Ballia Kaand is based on a true story and I’m very happy that the poster is getting a positive response from the film critics and audience. It is going to be released on Eksha Entertainment’s official YouTube Channel on 27th April 2022. We hope you love watching it as much as we loved making it.”

It’s time to witness Ballia Kaand, the anxiety, terror and uncertainty inflicted on viewers can force them to question themselves, their loved ones and even their own reality. The twisted plot of this series is sure to have you biting your nails throughout.