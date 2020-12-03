Creative Ways to Celebrate Happy New Year 2021 At Home

With the ongoing pandemic it seems that celebrating New Year is out of the question.

It shouldn't put a damper on your spirits, though. You can always celebrate at home and spend time with your loved ones.

Here are 4 creative ways you can celebrate the new year 2021 at home.

Send Out New Year's Greetings in Advance

What better way to greet friends, family and acquaintances than sending a happy new year 2021 image?

They'll surely appreciate the thoughtfulness a greeting brings and can even make them think about you or call you just to see how you're doing.

Even when you're not together in one place there's the feeling of sharing something special when you pick the most appropriate image and sending it in a timely manner.

Go for a Movie Marathon

If you have some time to spend before New Year's day, why not rustle up your DVD collection and watch your favorite movies?

You can even set the theme and pick holiday-related films. Get ready to reminisce and hark back to the old times as you watch the scenes on your TV.

Dress Up in Fancy Clothes

It's time to look your absolute best in the advent of the coming year. This means taking a look at your closet and pulling out all the stops to dress your best!

Dig up your costumes, formal dresses or tuxedo and make everything fancier. Mix and match the jewelries and accessories and come up with a fun hairdo.

Play Entertaining and Fun Games

Greeting the new year is all about having fun. Open up those board games or game console and pass around the dice and controllers and get ready for game night.

Party games take precedent here. For old-fashioned titles, a round of charades or bingo should suffice. You can modernize it and play video games with multiplayer aspects.