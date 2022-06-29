Crash Landing On You Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Announce Pregnancy

South Korean drama Crash Landing on You, stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child. Son Ye-jin shared a post on her official Instagram account and announced the news. The star couple tied the knot on March 31, 2021

She wrote, "How are you all doing?" I'm doing well. Today I would like to share with you some happy news. A new life has come to us..🤗I'm still stunned, but I'm feeling the changes in my body every day amidst worries and excitement. I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet "

"To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life. Be happy," she added

