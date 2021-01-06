COVID Doctor's Open Letter To Vijay, Simbu On Master, Eeswaran Release

The Tamil Nadu government gave permission for the theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity. Vijay and Simbu requested the chief minister of Tamil Nadu that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity. Vijay's Master and Simbu's Eeswaran are going to hit the theatres on 13th and 14th January respectively.

Most of the people didn't like the decision taken by the Tamil Nadu government. Many people are saying that how can the government take such decision at this point of time when there is news about the new COVID 19 strain.

On Monday, Aravinth Srinivas, a junior residcent doctor from Puducherry wrote a letter, addressed to Vijay, STR and Tamil Nadu government. He shared the post on his FB and in no time, it went viral.

Here is the full letter written by the doctor.

Let us wait and see how the government of Tamil Nadu will react to the doctor's question.