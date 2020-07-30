Ace Tollywood director Rajamouli and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share the news that they had got themselves tested after developing a mild fever that has since subsided. He revealed that they are home-quarantined as per their doctor's advice. Check out the tweet by Rajamouli.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

As soon he shared the news, Mahesh Babu and a few other celebrities from the Telugu film industry have responded with their ‘Get Well Soon’ wishes to him and his family members. Take a look at the tweets:

Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2020

Really sorry to hear that. Please take care and get well soon. — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) July 29, 2020

Wish you and your family speedy recovery sir! 🙏🏻 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) July 29, 2020

Wishing the family a speedy recovery Sir 🙏🙏 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) July 29, 2020

Rajamouli has been working on ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody in prominent roles. It is scheduled to release sometime in 2021.