COVID-19: Mahesh Babu Leads Tollywood’s ‘Get Well Soon’ Wishes For Rajamouli

Jul 30, 2020, 13:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ace Tollywood director Rajamouli and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share the news that they had got themselves tested after developing a mild fever that has since subsided. He revealed that they are home-quarantined as per their doctor's advice. Check out the tweet by Rajamouli.

As soon he shared the news, Mahesh Babu and a few other celebrities from the Telugu film industry have responded with their ‘Get Well Soon’ wishes to him and his family members. Take a look at the tweets:

Rajamouli has been working on ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody in prominent roles. It is scheduled to release sometime in 2021.

