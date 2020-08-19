COVID-19 has changed the fate of the entire film industry. Most of the stars and technicians have decided to slash their remunerations. Actor Vijay is waiting for the release of his next film ‘Master’. Vijay’s Master will open into the theatres by 2021. Post 'Master', Vijay will be seen under the direction of AR Murugadoss and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

While speculations are doing rounds that Vijay is believed to have decided to slash his remuneration owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, Vijay used to get a fat pay cheque but now he stepped forward to slash his remuneration by 20 percent from his fee.

Currently, Vijay and Ar Murugadoss yet to be titled flick is in the pre-production stage. They will kick start the regular shoot as soon as the situation comes to normalcy.

This is the fourth time for Vijay and Murugadoss to join their hands together. Earlier, they have worked for three movies like Kaththi, Thuppaki, and Sarkar. Watch this space for more updates.