HYDERABAD: Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Cyberabad police have started a movement on social media sharing videos spreading awareness about plasma donation and urging COVID-19 recovered patients to donate it.

Sharing a video, Cyberabad police wrote on their official Twitter account, "#Cyberabadpolice in association with @SCSC_Cyberabad launched an online link to provide a platform for facilitating #PlasmaDonors and recipients. https://donateplasma.scsc.in (sic)."

Many celebrities including Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu joined the movement, urging fans to come forward and donate plasma if they have contracted the virus previously and have now cured.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Humbly appeal to all RECOVERED Covid-19 patients to come forward & DONATE PLASMA to SAVE LIVES. There can be no greater humanitarian gesture in these times of unprecedented crisis. Covid-19 Warriors, Be Saviors Now! https://donateplasma.scsc.in @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs (sic)."

Humbly appeal to all RECOVERED Covid-19 patients to come forward & DONATE PLASMA to SAVE LIVES. There can be no greater humanitarian gesture in these times of unprecedented crisis. Covid-19 Warriors, Be Saviors Now! https://t.co/InPwNsoZ3q@TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs https://t.co/090pxOvVcw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 25, 2020

Superstar Mahesh Babu also wrote, "#DonatePlasmaSaveLives! A need of the hour initiative by @SCSC_Cyberabad @cyberabadpolice to facilitate plasma donations. I urge all the COVID-19 survivors to step forward and donate their plasma to help save lives. Be a #PlasmaWarrior http://donateplasma.scsc.in (sic)."

#DonatePlasmaSaveLives! A need of the hour initiative by @SCSC_Cyberabad @cyberabadpolice to facilitate plasma donations. I urge all the COVID-19 survivors to step forward and donate their plasma to help save lives. Be a #PlasmaWarrior https://t.co/TkiPGaFf65 https://t.co/E2xCX8YBP2 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 25, 2020

Actor Rashmika Mandanna also joined the movement. She tweeted, "I would like to thank @cyberabadpolice and@SCSC_Cyberabad for taking this up. We are in this together and we shall overcome! Please keep safe (sic)."

I would like to thank @cyberabadpolice and @SCSC_Cyberabad for taking this up. We are in this together and we shall overcome! Please keep safe. https://t.co/XICbVfW9kl — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 25, 2020

Akkineni Amala also wrote, "A call for real warriors - Plasma Yodha. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can make a difference to those who are ailing. @cyberabadpolice in association with @SCSC_Cyberabad has launched an online portal to facilitate Plasma Donors & recipients. https://donateplasma.scsc.in(sic)."

A call for real warriors - Plasma Yodha. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can make a difference to those who are ailing. @cyberabadpolice in association with @SCSC_Cyberabad have launched an online portal to facilitate Plasma Donors & recipients. https://t.co/W9rGIOg3vD pic.twitter.com/FCufc8ujIx — Amala Akkineni (@amalaakkineni1) July 25, 2020

Even, Prakash Raj also said it was a wonderful initiative by the Cyberabad police by tweeting, Wonderful initiative by @SCSC_Cyberabad @cyberabadpolice to facilitate plasma donations.. 🙏🏻 request all COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate their plasma. Help save lives .. #PlasmaWarrior http://donateplasma.scsc.in. (sic)

