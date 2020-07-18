MUMBAI: Almost a week after they tested positive for COVID-19, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to Nanavati hospital on Friday, July 17.

Hospital authorities say they are doing fine.

Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, a day after the actor’s father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and husband Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the COVID-19. Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

The mother-daughter duo was self-quarantining at home till now.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, both are already in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital.

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening.