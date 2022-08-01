Count Down Begin For Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1

The countdown for Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 launch date begins. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 will premiere on August 6th at 7 pm. The audience can watch BBK OTT only on Voot, no episode will be telecasted on Colors Kannada. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is the new digital version which adapted by all language Bigg Boss makers. Anyway, Bigg Boss Kannada is a bit late due to Kichcha Sudeepo's tight schedule. BBKOTT 1 glasshouse has recently completed its renovation. According to rumors, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 contestants are quarantined.

Social media reports say that the Kannada Bigg Boss makers are planning something new that can keep the viewers hooked to their phones. Many new tasks will be implemented for the OTT version, and the entertainment might be double. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, the makers implemented many new tasks that viewers liked and enjoyed. It seems that the BBK producers might be taking a few tasks from the Hindi Bigg Boss.

Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishana, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma are the rumored contestants to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1.