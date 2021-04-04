Corona Wave in Tollywood: Nivetha Thomas, Allu Aravind Test Covid Positive

Tollywood Actress Nivetha Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently under quarantine. Till the other day, she was busy promoting ‘Vakeel Saab’ in Hyderabad. Now, all those who had interacted with her during her promotional activities have been asked to isolate themselves.

Nivetha Thomas will be seen playing one of the key roles in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release, Vakeel Saab. She will now put a break to promotions for the movie.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19, and I have isolated myself, adhering to all medical protocols and look forward to making a complete recovery. I want to thank everyone for their support and love. In particular, I thank my medical team that has ensured the best care. Please be safe, wear a mask. Love, Nivetha,” the actress posted on her social media platform.

On the other hand, Allu Aravind, a senior Tollywood producer tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking two doses of corona vaccine. According to reports, the vaccine takes time to show its effect on the body, and that is the reason why Allu Aravind tested positive even after taking it. However, sources close to the producer confirmed that he is doing fine with mild symptoms.

Similarly, there are rumours that popular Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas had also tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the first dose of the vaccine. However, the director tested negative for the virus a few days later and is reportedly doing fine now.