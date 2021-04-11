Ever since stylish star Allu Arjun announced his new project 'Pushpa', with director Sukumar there has been a lot of hype over the film. Bunny will be seen in a different character in the movie, which is directed by Sukumar. He will be seen as 'Pushpa Raj'' a red sanders smuggler and the teaser has already set the bars high about how the movie is going to turn out to be.

The Stylish Star in total contrast will now be seen in a raw, rugged avatar with dirty clothes and unkempt hair, piquing the audience and fan's interest in the movie. As the Megastar Chiranjeevi himself tweeted- Allu Arjun looks 'realistic and rugged' in his new role.

The teaser was released a day before Bunny's birthday on April 8. Fans have been gushing about the dark visuals and the background music in the teaser. Not just that it has created history by earning the distinction of the most viewed video from Tollywood in just 24 hours with 25 million views, and as of now has 39 million views so far. As of now shooting for another schedule is currently underway in Hyderabad. Pushpa will be released in five languages simultaneously – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on August 13, 2021. However, there is seems to be a piece of interesting news related to Pushpa circulating. According to the latest news, the release date might get postponed. The Corona second wave has impacted shooting schedules and it might be difficult to release it as per the schedule. It is being stated that Pushpa will be released for the Dasara festival or on December 17 if reports are to be believed. That is another two or four months of delay based on the above mentioned dates.

However, an official statement is yet to come from the movie makers.

The film was formally launched in October 2019 and the film's title Pushpa was officially announced on 8th April last year on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. The first look teaser was launched three days ago on Allu Arjun's birthday amidst much fanfare, which officially takes the film production timeline to three years and we sincerely hope there is no delay in the release.. lets put it this way... ''release date ayithe thaggedhe le''.

Rashmika Mandana is paired with Allu Arjun in the film which is being made with a budget of Rs 160 crore. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Fahadh Faasil is playing the villain and the movie also has Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, Sunil, Vennela Kishore in key roles.

