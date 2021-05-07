Coolie No. 1 Garners Record Viewership On Zee Cinema's World Television Premiere

The comedy which aired on 25 April 2021 on Zee Cinema entertained over 10.3 million viewers. Pooja Entertainment's 'Coolie No. 1' was released last Christmas on Prime Video and garnered record viewership. On April 25, 2021, the rib-tickling comedy had its world television premiere on Zee Cinema and again attracted massive viewership with over 10.3 million viewers tuning in to enjoy it. (Source: BARC ALL INDIA WK 17, 2021 data)

The David Dhawan directorial rebooted the 1995 cult hit of the same name which starred Govinda and Karisma and thespians like Kader Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar.

The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer updated the premise of the original and have enjoyed great viewer support from the time it was released.

Industry insiders believe that at a grim time when the reality is stranger than fiction and the pandemic has curtailed most forms of conventional entertainment, a comedy that simply entertains and soothes frayed nerves is bound to click with the audiences.