This Controversial TV Actor to Enter Bigg Boss Kannada 9?

Jothe Jotheyali actor Anirudh Jatkar became talk of the town after his exit from the famous TV serial on Zee Kannada. The show is one of the hugely watched shows which also enjoys a great TRP. Jothe Jotheyalis is directed and produced by Arooru Jagadeesh. Anirudh and Aroor had differences leading to the former being removed from the show. Even though this decision of the makers left viewers shocked and upset, Anirudh had a quiet exit.

The makers killed Anirudh's Aryavardhan character in Jothe Jotheyali in an accident and brought in a new face to play Aryavardhan saying that is how he looks after plastic surgery.

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that anirudh is all set to enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9, which is all set to be launched soon after the BBK OTT finale happens. Social media is abuzz with talks that he might test waters in the controversial TV reality show.

However, the actor has put an end to all the speculation saying he is not entering the show. His facebook post has received several comments from his fans saying he has made the wisest decision by not entering the show.

Have a look at Aniruddha Jatkar's Facebook post denying his Bigg Boss entry

Pic credits: Aniruddha Jatkar's Facebook