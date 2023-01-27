Contestants  Evicted From Bigg Boss 16 Till Now

Jan 27, 2023, 15:11 IST
Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading toward the grand finale, and viewers are excited to know who will bag the trophy. Bigg Boss 16 makers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep the audience glued to their televisions. As per the reports, Tina Datta is the recent contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Well, the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house are Sumbul Khan, Shalin, Nimrit Kaur, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam.

Check  Out The List Of Contestants Eliminated Till Date

Days Eliminated Contestants Names

Day 21

 Manya

Day 42

 Gori

Day 48

 Gautam

Day 84

 Ankit

Day 90

 Vikkas

Day 105

 Sreejita, Abdu

Day 106

 Sajid

Day 112

Soundarya

Day 114

 Tina Datta

