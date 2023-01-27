Contestants  Evicted From Bigg Boss 16 Till Now

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading toward the grand finale, and viewers are excited to know who will bag the trophy. Bigg Boss 16 makers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep the audience glued to their televisions. As per the reports, Tina Datta is the recent contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Well, the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house are Sumbul Khan, Shalin, Nimrit Kaur, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam.

Check Out The List Of Contestants Eliminated Till Date