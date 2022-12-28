This Contestant is Viewers' Hot Favourite to Win Bigg Boss Kannada 9

BBK9: There are two more days to go for the most awaited event on Colors Kannada. Yes we are talking about Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale. The contestants are anxious while the viewers are eager to know who will walk out of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house with the winning trophy.

It is known that Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are on top of the list to win the BBK9 trophy. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers have divided into two groups: a section of the audience is supporting Roopesh Shetty, while the others are supporting Rakesh Adiga.

According to unofficial social media voting poll results, both Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty have equal score and are on par. But rumors say that Rakesh Adiga may lift the trophy because Roopesh Shetty has already won Bigg Boss Kannada 9 OTT. So viewers as well as the show makers might choose Rakesh Adiga this time.

BBK9 contestant Rakesh Adiga has impressed the audience by changing his game strategy mid-way through the show. His performance and behavior has wowed the viewers. Rakesh Adiga has also earned a massive fan following outside the house.

A section of the BBK9 viewers is betting on Rakesh Adiga to win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 title. Let us wait and watch whether Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga, who among the two will win Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.