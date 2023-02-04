This Contestant Tops Bigg Boss 16 Voting Polls

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading toward the grand finale in the next few weeks. The contestants are doing their best to grab the attention of the audience. In last week’s ticket to the finale task, viewers enjoyed the performance. Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shalin Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam are the six contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house for the finale battle. Well, Priyanka is getting the highest number of votes and is in the first position. Priyanka Chahar's fans are not leaving any opportunity to trend her on Twitter. She has doubled her popularity and gained huge fandom outside the BB16 house. Udaariyan actress has impressed the audience with her behavior and straightforwardness in the house. It is worth mentioning the Priyanka as emerged as a strong contestant in the show. The buzz says that Priyanka has many chances to bag the Bigg Boss 16 trophy if makers consider audience choice.