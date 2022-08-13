This Contestant Is Out of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

The first weekend of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has arrived. Are you excited to know which contestant got eliminated from BBKOTT? Akshatha Kuki is the worst performer of the week. Bigg Boss sends Akshatha Kuki to jail for being the worst performer. Bigg Boss instructs Kuki that she should only consume Raji Ganji for food; no other food is allowed. This is the new rule implemented by the Bigg Boss Kannada makers for the OTT version. Anyway, Team A won the luxury budget task but wasn't able to use their points properly. On the other hand, Soun Gowda and Lokesh of Team B got into a heated argument over the disappointment in the luxury task.

Later, Arjun Ramesh announces Rakesh as vice-captain for the week as he has injured his hand. As per the social media buzz, Lokesh was sent out of the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house due to an injury during the dance task in the garden. Netizens expect that Lokesh may be the first person to get an eviction pass and that he might re-enter the house after recovery. Well, the contestants who got nominated for first-week elimination are Arjun Ramesh, Sanya Iyer, Kiran, Yogeshwar, Jayashree Aradhya, Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Uday Surya, Rakesh Adiga, Spoorthi Gowda, Akshatha Kuki, and Lokesh. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannad OTT voting results, Akshatha Kuki is in the danger zone. So let's wait and watch to know what exactly happened. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post.

