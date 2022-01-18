This Contestant is Hot Favourite to Win Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is the most controversial and popular reality shows on the small screen. The show never fails to entertain the audience with its fights, romance, and controversies. The contestants in the Bigg Boss Hindi house are trying hard to impress the viewers and bag the trophy this season.

Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are in the race to grab Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 title. There are many predictions and fan wars happening on social media about who will win the title.

According to the unofficial voting polls on social media, Pratik Sehajpal is leading with the highest voting percentage. Karan Kundra is the second most popular contestant, with the most votes.

Pratik Sehajpal — 36.8%

Karan Kundrra — 34.2%

Tejasswi Prakash — 29%

The top three contestants are Pratik, Karan, and Tejasswi. Anyway, they have been topping the poll for the past few weeks, but the change is that Pratik has surpassed Tejasswi and Karan. We can say that Pratik's fans are trying hard to make him the title winner. And Shamita Shetty has gone down after she became the captain of the Bigg Boss 15 glass house. She also downgraded Tejasswi from VIP status.

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss makers plan for a family reunion. The contestants talk with their parents through a video call. Karan and Tejasswi's parents agree to their relationship, which thrills them. Don't miss watching tonight's episode and also follow Sakshi Post for more updates.