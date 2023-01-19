This Contestant is Highly Predicted to Win Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are making the audience glued to their television with their nasty fights and arguments in the house. Tina Datta and Shalin are coming up with fights and arguments over their relationships. We can say both are changing their mindset each day as per the task. In the recent episode, Shalin lost control and said something big about Tina’s character. Tina made it clear that Shalin doesn’t suit her. On the other hand, Nimrit and Shiv’s relationship also gets into trouble after Shiv supports Priyanka in the Ticket to Finale task.

Well, Nimrit, Soundarya, and Shalin are seen targeting Priyanka and making slogans. Priyanka Chahar tripled her popularity after entering the Bigg Bos 16 house. She is impressing the audience with her game strategy and individual game. It is also observed that Nimrit is always pointing out and backbitching about Priyanka. The BB16 viewers say that if Nimrit concentrated on her game instead of targeting Priyanka she would be in the top position. Anyway, #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is always seen trending on Twitter. Priyanka is the only contestant in Bigg Boss 16 to trend with the highest tweets. Priynaka Chahar is highly for Bigg Boss 16 winner. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.