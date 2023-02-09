This Contestant Highly Predicted to Win BB16

Hey, Bigg Boss 16 viewers there are three more days for BB16 grand finale. Are you excited to know who will win the BB16 trophy? Well, there are many rumours and predictions happening on social media platform about the winner and runner-up. Shiv Thakare and Oriyanka Chahre are in talks to bag the trophy. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting trends, Priyanka Chahar is on the top position with the highest voting percentage. A section of the audience strongly believes that if BB16 makers choose the viewers' decision, then Priyanka will lift the trophy. Meanwhile, if it is a Colors TV decision, Shiv Thakare may win the trophy.

There are reports that everyone from Ministers and politicians to MTV gangs, rappers, and other influential people are putting pressure on Colors TV and Bigg Boss producers to make Shiv Thakare and MC Stan winners. Let us wait and watch what BB16 makers are planning.