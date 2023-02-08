This Contestant Got the Highest Votes In Bigg Boss 16 Finale Poll

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are having fan wars over the winner and runner-up. The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will premiere on February 11th and 12th at 6 pm. After two weeks break Salman Khan will be hosting the show. Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are left in the house for the finale trophy are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin, and Archana Gautam. The contestants are having fun and enjoying the last week in the BB16 house. It is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss 16 contestants grab the audience attention with controversial content. In recent TRP rating reports show that Bigg Boss 16 is in third place. So we can say that Bigg Boss 16 broke the old TRP rating records this season with their unique strategies.

Well, talking about the Bigg Boss 16 finale voting result, as expected, Priyanka Chahar is in the top position with the highest voting percentage. Shiv and MC Stan are in second and third places, respectively. Priyanka is topping the voting poll for the last two weeks and is highly predicted as the Bigg Boss season 16 winner.

