This Contestant Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its first eliminations. BB16 makers declared no elimination for the first week and there are speculations that makers are planning for double elimination this week. The buzz says that Bigg Boss 16 producers may bring two wild card entries by eliminating two contestants from the show. The contestants who are on the second-week nomination list are Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Mc Stan, Shalin Bhanot, and Sreejita De. If the social media reports are to be believed, Uttaran actress Sreejita De will be the first contestant to axe from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 show. The news was confirmed by several Bigg Boss 16 unofficial pages on Instagram. Anyway, we should wait for the official announcement of BB16.

In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan exposed the contestants who back bitched and crossed their line. Salman Khan exposes Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin to Priyanka and Sumbul Khan. Sumbul Khan's father enters the Bigg Boss 16 stage and slams Tina Datta and Shalin for playing with Sumbul's emotions and spreading rumours in the house.